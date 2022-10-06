Khloe Kardashian looks unrecognizable in photo shown in new episode as she admits ‘lessons learned’

Khloe Kardashian detailed the lessons she learned on the recent episode of The Kardashians.

The reality star, who recently welcomed her second child via surrogate, opened up about her infamous arrest in 2007, on the Hulu show’s third episode, when a photo of her mugshot showed the star had looks totally different.

The mother-of-two opened up about the incident as she reflected on camera. “I went to jail when I was 22, I went to jail for a DUI. Not smart, don’t drink or drive,” she said.

“My mother had my photo framed. Malika did my hair and I did my makeup myself. I haven’t been in jail since, so I learned the lesson. »

Khloe was arrested in 2007

The aftermath of the incident was caught on video at the time during an episode of their E! show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Die-hard fans of the famous family will know this is the incident in which their mum, Kris Jenner, could be heard telling her sister Kim Kardashian to ‘stop taking selfies’ as they were on their way. towards the police station.

Khloe reflected on her personal life in the previous two episodes of the reality show, which launched on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK earlier this year, including the birth of her second child with her ex. boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The former couple’s new baby, a son, was announced to the world shortly before the birth as Khloe wanted to keep the news private after new revelations of Tristan cheating emerged.

Khloe detailed her trauma on the new season of The Kardashians

During last week’s episode, Khloe and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, explored the trauma Khloe suffered while undergoing a ‘brain scan’. The scan aimed to look at blood flow to the brain and help determine mental health issues through physiology.

“My dad died when I was 19, I was married for five years and got divorced, my ex-husband struggled with drugs but he had a lot of trauma and I think I been exposed to a lot of things in this relationship,” Khloe then shared with Doctor Raymond.

She continued: “My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating during the pregnancy and he just had a baby with someone else, and all these things that I discovered on the networks social. It seems unbelievable that this is what a person has been through. »

