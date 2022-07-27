Khloe Kardashian Makes Rude Gesture After Fans Think She SHUT Tristan Thompson Out of His House While Visiting True

KHLOE Kardashian has made a rude gesture after fans believe she locked Tristan Thompson out of her house during a visit with their daughter True.

Tristan, 31, posted a photo with True, four, of the visit to his Instagram story.

Khloe, 38, also shared the image of the vulgar gesture on her Instagram Stories.

The Good American founder posted a series of glitter-themed photos to her account on Tuesday.

The first is a shot of the ocean crawling over a beach, the sea foam at its edge shimmering as if there were diamonds trapped beneath the surface.

The second depicts a pair of hands, closed as if symbolizing prayer, throwing a handful of glitter into the air.

The next image, NSFW, shows a woman’s torso clad only in a sparkly mesh dress and white fur boa.

The final photo, the one Kardashian fans suggest aiming for Tristan, depicts a shimmering metallic hand with its middle finger firmly held skyward.

The photos were posted the same day Khloe’s ex was visiting their daughter, leading many fans to believe the gesture was a message for the NBA forward.

Kardashian fans on Reddit reposted Tristan’s Instagram post about the visit.

The photo shows Tristan flashing a broad smile as he wears a Louis Vuitton jacket and holds his daughter True.

Real smiles for the camera and she lies down with dad on an outdoor trampoline.

A Redditor asked, “Is this the same trampoline he took this photo with Khloe and True? »

Another person expressed a similar concern, asking “Why are they still lying on that fucking trampoline. »

A third fan replied, “He’s probably not allowed in the house” with a laughing emoji.

While a fourth person said: “I hope so lol”

One conspiratorial fan commented, “Maybe he took a bunch of pictures at once and [is] publish them weeks later to make it appear [like] he is with his children. »

BACK TOGETHER?

Some fans believe the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got back together with Tristan after the Chicago Bull released the new trampoline photo.

Tristan took to his Instagram story holding his future eldest with Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan have a baby boy via surrogate.

A statement from Khloé’s rep, obtained by E! News said, “We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. »

In the photo, the 31-year-old lays on a trampoline all smiles with their daughter True.

He wears a blue Louis Vuitton pyjama-style shirt while the toddler is dressed in pink.

He captioned Tuesday’s photo, “My princess” with a heart, prayer and crown emoji.

FANS WEIGH

The photo bounced on Reddit where fans immediately thought it was a sign the two weren’t giving up.

He and Khloe have just spent weeks on separate vacations, Khloe in Italy and Tristan with an “army of models” in France and Greece.

Needless to say, fans were floored by his sweet snap.

One wrote, “Is this the same trampoline he took a picture of with Khloe and True? »

Another replied: “I bet so! »

Indeed, he posted a similar photo of the three on what appeared to be the same trampoline in December before his paternity scandal broke.

Tristan appeared to be back at that old spot in a different outfit – which many even claimed was Khloe’s ‘home’.

“Has the trash finally come home?” charged another.

As a fifth put it, “It’s clearly pajamas he’s wearing. I could be wrong…but I’m convinced that Khloe has no intention of letting this man go.

“More sleepovers at little mama Klo’s,” they added.

“He clearly did. He comes and goes when he wants.

“He always has a backup call plan if he doesn’t find a random chick,” they added harshly.

“He knows she’s not going anywhere and he can come back at any time. »

Tristan also shared a photo over the weekend of one of his other children, Prince, five, after a wild party in Europe, so he appears to be back in the States.

