Khloé Kardashian: Malika returns to the deception of Tristan Thompson!

Khloé Kardashian is holding on! While her relationship with Tristan Thompson has been shattered, the star keeps her head held high!

Malika Haqq lends a hand to Khloé Kardashian ! While Kim Kardashian’s sister broke up with Tristan Thompson because he cheated on her, her friend gives her news… And as often, the Kardashian clan is holding on. MCETV explains everything!

A deception that hurts

Because cheating always hurts a lot. But when we learn about it in the media because her husband’s lover gave birth… This is another thing. This is the hurricane that the Kardashian family had to endure. But above all, it was necessary to protect True.

Indeed, Khloé Kardashian had to take the hit. But she has above all had to protect his children. Because with Tristan Thompson, they had just had their second childafter calling on a surrogate mother… Two children who see their parents tearing themselves apart.

In the podcast Reality With the King, Malika Haqq gives news of her friend. And the info looks pretty reassuring. ” I think that’she’s doing as well as you’d expect for someone in his situation. »

It must also be said that Khloé Kardashian immediately chose to take refuge in her family. “There are moments of happiness that are meant to stay just happy times…And that is what was taken from him, regret Malika. It’s truly sad. »

Instead of the happiness of welcoming a second child into a once again united family, the couple separates. True finds herself once again between two waters… Just like her little brother, who arrived recently. The family must therefore be even more united.

Khloé Kardashian is holding on!

“He is truly one of the strongest people I know, greet Malika Haqq again during the podcast. She’s got a head firmly on her shoulders. » Her friend therefore reacted as a mother, before reacting as a woman.

One goal: protect True and her little brother of the media hurricane. Because when Tristan Thompson recognizes Maralee Nichols’ baby and agrees to pay child support, Khloe Kardashian’s world crumbles. But not his family.

“She has real courage. But it’s even more than that.” Malika Haqq still launches against her friend. Admiring the courage of her friendshe seems to think that this obstacle will be overcome much more quickly than one might think.

It must also be said that Khloé Kardashian decided to take the bull by the horns. She therefore openly responded to the rumors, recognized the deception of Tristan Thompson. And above all, assumed his way of solving this problem.

The couple had to separate in June. But no question of public unboxing, or revenge. No, the two former lovers, who had already experienced a very hard separation between 2016 and 2021, decided to do things for the best. Putting children first.

“Their fathers are very complex parts of their lives, but they are good fathers,” said Khloé Kardashian. A way to make Tristan Thompson understand that he is part of the family despite everything.