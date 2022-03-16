Khloé Kardashian meets with one of her ex-boyfriends Will there be reconciliation?

Khloé Kardashian reunited with one of her exes so many wonder if there will be reconciliation. The socialite was seen with one of her ex-partners at a party offered by Justin Bieber, which raised strong rumors.

Justin Bieber hosted a small, private party at The Nice Guy located in West Hollywood on Saturday, March 12. Around 20 people attended the event, including the socialite and one of her ex-partners.

Khloé Kardashian reunited with a love from the past

Khloé Kardashian was in a relationship with singer Trey Songz in 2016 after her marriage to Lamar Odom ended and just before she started dating tristan thompson. The businesswoman and the interpreter of “All This Loves” starred in an intense kissing session in Las Vegas at the time.

Back in the present, Khloé Kardashian attended the party offered by Justin Bieber where she was seen sitting next to Trey Songz and with whom she spent most of the night. The duo had ended their relationship on good terms and they assure that there will always be love between them.

The reunion on The Nice Guy came just after it emerged that Khloé Kardashian was ready to go back to dating. “Khloé is back in the game and ready to move on (…) She is very excited to meet someone new”, confessed a source close to the socialite.

