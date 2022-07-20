Khloe Kardashian Models Camouflage Swimsuit With True: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: SplashNews

Khloe Kardashian is back in a swimsuit and still just as gorgeous! The 38-year-old Good American founder shared adorable swimsuit snaps of herself playing in the water with her 4-year-old daughter True. Khloe rocked a camouflage-print one-piece with a wide armhole that showed off her toned torso and the side of her chest. True looked as happy as can be as she clung to her mother’s back in a pink and white ruffled one-piece. Both mother and daughter had their hair slicked back and out of their faces, and Khloe accessorized with oversized black shades.

More about Khloe Kardashian

The heartwarming photos were taken in aqua blue waters surrounded by lush mangroves and came shortly after Khloe and her family returned from a trip to Kylie Jenner‘s Turks and Caicos estate. Hence, the sweet snapshots may be a throwback from the family reunion, which also served as Khloe’s 38th birthday celebration. In the photo caption, Khloe gushed about her mini-me. “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever support you, my angel daughter,” she said with a white heart emoji.

The doting mum shared the snaps of her and True nearly a week later HollywoodLife confirmed she was expecting a second child via surrogate with her ex and father of 31-year-old NBA star True Tristan Thompson. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family,” her rep said. HL.

KarJenner Sisters In Bikinis: See Kim’s Pics & More

The baby, who is expected to be a boy, was conceived in November, a month before news broke that Tristan was in a contentious court battle over an unborn baby with Maralee Nichols which was later confirmed to be his. Khloe discovered the fatherhood suit with the rest of the world, which played out on Hulu’s season finale The Kardashians — before people know for their baby on the way. “A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay – if you do – you’re not even going to give me head before the rest of the world? the reality star said on the show as she processed the fact that Tristan had once again betrayed her trust. “It’s just another slap in the face. It’s humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would rather be alone than with people.

Following the announcement of the second baby, a source close to the Kardashians explained to HollywoodLife that Khloe felt she and Tristan got along really well and thought having a baby would bring them closer as a family. “When Khloe and Tristan decided to have a second child together, Khloe did so in hopes of undoing all the damage done in the past,” they said. HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She saw what an amazing father he was and is to True and she really thought he had learned his lesson and would never hurt her again.

Related link Related: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Relationship Timeline: Second Child and More

As Khloe waits for her new baby, it seems like she’s focused on spending time with True.