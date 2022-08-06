Khloé Kardashian mom for the second time, via surrogate

CM



And two! After True, Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are the parents of a little boy.

They may be separated, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have just welcomed their second child together. The reality TV star and the basketball player are indeed the parents of a little boy, born to a surrogate mother. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for Khloé Kardashian to “People” magazine on Friday, August 5. On the other hand, the parents would not have yet chosen the name of their newborn.

Tristan Thompson (31) and Khloé Kardashian (38) already had a 4-year-old daughter named True. The arrival of their second child had only recently been confirmed. “We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep announced last July. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

Kim Kardashian’s sister had openly confided in her difficulties in conceiving a second child. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in March 2021, she reported on her doctors’ warnings that she would face a risky second pregnancy. “They said there was about an 80% chance that I would have a miscarriage. I almost had a miscarriage with True at first. But I did not do it. I didn’t know it was like a lingering thing.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s life as a couple has not been easy in recent years: they had started dating in 2016, but at the time of the birth of their daughter True in 2018, the basketball player was at the heart of strong rumors of infidelities. The couple had officially separated in June 2021, before reforming, to finally break up again in January 2022.

In addition to his two children with Khloé Kardashian, the athlete has a 5-year-old son, Prince, born of his relationship with Jordan Craig. There is also Theo (8 months), whom he shares with a certain Maralee Nichols.

