Khloé Kardashian mom of a baby boy, first glimpse of the baby

The face of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son was first shown in ‘Kardashians’.

Fans were eagerly awaiting the release of this second season. The sequel to “Kardashians” was unveiled this Thursday on Disney + and a first glimpse of the face of the son of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson was shown. The little boy, born by surrogate mother, was born on July 28, 2022 in Los Angeles. His first name has not yet been revealed but it should start with the letter T, as explained by the mother of True (4 years old) in front of the camera. The film crew of the series followed the 38-year-old businesswoman to the hospital, while the surrogate mother was about to give birth. Her encounter with the baby was filmed, as well as the newborn’s sweet face.

Khloé Kardashian in the maternity ward, moments after the birth of her son.

©Disney+



Khloé Kardashian in the maternity ward.

©Disney+



“Since December, a dark cloud has been hanging over me. Every day I feel depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I can move on and enjoy. I can close this chapter, end this trauma and put it behind me,” she said, alluding to Tristan Thompson’s deception. The American basketball player got pregnant while he was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. The news hit the tabloids days after the reality star decided to have another child with the 31-year-old.

Despite the drama, she accepted that he comes to meet her child at the maternity ward. The NBA player and Kim Kardashian also underlined the strong resemblance of True and the toddler.