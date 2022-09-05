Khloé Kardashian mom: she breaks the silence after the birth of her second child

Tuesday August 30, 2022, Khloé Kardashian gave an interview to Elle magazine. Almost a month after becoming a mother for the second time, the young woman agreed to talk about her motherhood.

Kris Jenner now has 12 grandchildren! A few months after Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby boy, her sister Khloé Kardashian in turn became a mother for the second time. As a spokesperson told People, if she is no longer in a relationship with Tristan Thompson, the duo welcomed together a little boy in early August, born thanks to a surrogate mother. A source told the magazine at the time: “We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. Just like they do with True, Khloé will be co-parenting the baby with Tristan. Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him to be as involved as possible. He’s great with True.“

If she did not reveal the face or the first name of her son, Khloé Kardashian agreed to discuss her motherhood in the columns of the magazine She. Mom filled, it is Tuesday August 30, 2022 that the young woman confided: “I know it’s a cliché, but I love everything, even the hard times. My children challenge me as a person, and it’s an honor and a gift to be able to transform small beings into incredible big beings.Loving being a mom, Khloé Kardashian added:We need to take these roles seriously, especially in our time, with the accessibility of children and the information they are exposed to so young. VSis super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love him so much.“

Khloé Kardashian wanted True to be a big sister

Close to his brother and his four sisters, the pretty blonde always wanted to have a big family. In an episode of keeping up with the Kardashiansbroadcast in March 2021, it was while she could not get pregnant again that Khloé Kardashian had entrusted with emotion: “The doctors said there was an 80% chance of miscarrying. I almost lost True early in the pregnancy. But I didn’t know it was a persistent thing. I’m just trying to bring more love into my life and into my family, but I always seem to encounter more obstacles. It is very difficult for me to digest.“There is no doubt that the arrival of her little boy fills her with happiness today!