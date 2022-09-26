Khloé Kardashian mom: she reveals a size index on the first name of her son
Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her second child, born to a surrogate mother. The young woman says more about her birth in the reality series The Kardashians.
The Kardashian clan has grown even larger. After Kylie Jennerit’s the turn of Khloe Kardashian to taste once again the joys of motherhood. The young woman welcomed by surrogate her second child, a little boy born from her relationship with the basketball player Tristan Thompson. Whether Khloe Kardashian remained discreet about this birth, she agreed to deliver some details in an episode of her reality series The Kardashians airing on Hulu. What is the first name of the piece of cabbage? “It starts with a T. It’s the only names I looked at”she revealed.
The same letter as her 4-year-old daughter’s first name, Trueborn in 2018. Something to make the family smile, who had made the parallel with Travis Barkerthe husband of Kourtney Kardashianas well as Travis Scottthe companion of Kylie Jenner.
Like Kim, Khloé used a surrogate
Khloe Kardashian had unveiled the face of his son Thursday, September 22. The star had posed on a hospital bed, the newborn in her arms. Kim Kardashian, her big sister, was there to share her her experience with babies. In fact, the former Kanye West has two children born from a surrogate mother. “We always think we’re not ready, but when the baby comes, we finally are“, said Kim Kardashian41, to reassure his sister Khloe Kardashian. Finally reassured in view of her little boy, the founder of Good American exclaimed: “It looks like True!“. Happy news for the family and an example of co-parenting for Khloé and Tristan, despite the storms.
