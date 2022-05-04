Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian “nearly had a heart attack” at the 2022 Met Gala

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

KARDASHIAN

Khloe Kardashian had a panic attack at her very first Met Gala a few days ago, the reality star has revealed.

The 37-year-old Good American co-founder took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 3, to talk about her first appearance at the invitation-only MET Gala, which is traditionally held the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

According to Khloe Kardashian, she almost had a “heart attack.

“Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on this mat tonight?” ,” Khloe tweeted just after 3 a.m. ” My anxiety was through the roof! » .

The reality TV star quickly followed up her confession with a tribute to Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott. ” I’m so honored to have been invited to the MET wearing @Moschino,” she tweeted. ” @ITSJEREMYSCOTT designed my dress in about 10 days. »

Khloe Kardashian 'nearly had a heart attack' at 2022 Met Gala

READ ALSO; Khloe Kardashian: Her biggest regret after her breakup with Tristan

Along with her gold dress, Khloe’s take on the evening’s “Gilded Glamour” theme included chic metallic sunglasses and black gloves.

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

The future husband of Francisca Lachapel breaks down in tears a few days after the wedding

5 mins ago

Rigoberta Bandini: Feminist Pop (and more than that) – El Sol de Toluca

7 mins ago

Public Attendance Resumes at Los Angeles City Hall Meetings – NBC Los Angeles

19 mins ago

Kendall Jenner: Is the most beautiful of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in a relationship?

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button