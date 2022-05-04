Khloe Kardashian “nearly had a heart attack” at the 2022 Met Gala

Khloe Kardashian had a panic attack at her very first Met Gala a few days ago, the reality star has revealed.

The 37-year-old Good American co-founder took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 3, to talk about her first appearance at the invitation-only MET Gala, which is traditionally held the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

According to Khloe Kardashian, she almost had a “heart attack.

“Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on this mat tonight?” ,” Khloe tweeted just after 3 a.m. ” My anxiety was through the roof! » .

Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof! — Khloe (@khloekardashian) May 3, 2022

The reality TV star quickly followed up her confession with a tribute to Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott. ” I’m so honored to have been invited to the MET wearing @Moschino,” she tweeted. ” @ITSJEREMYSCOTT designed my dress in about 10 days. »

READ ALSO; Khloe Kardashian: Her biggest regret after her breakup with Tristan

Along with her gold dress, Khloe’s take on the evening’s “Gilded Glamour” theme included chic metallic sunglasses and black gloves.