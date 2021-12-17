Khloé Kardashian on the new issue of Cosmo: “So you become great”

The first thing we check with this interview, we already knew: when you meet Khloé Kardashian, one of the most famous women in the world with 190 million followers on Instagram and a reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians (Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the original title), who has followed the life of her family for 14 years and 20 seasons, also broadcasting 167 countries, it seems to meet the friend of all time, a cousin who is rarely seen but who knows everything.

Especially since Khloé is “an extremely sociable person”, by her own admission. “When someone on the street calls me Khlo or Koko (her nicknames, ed), I turn around and say hello as if they were friends, but I have to remember that I don’t know them, they are just people who have just seen the show. “. And who instead sometimes behave as if they were really “at home”: “When I was married (to basketball player Lamar Odom, ed), people came to me and gave me intimate advice because they knew that I had been trying for a long time to have a baby, ”she laughs. “If you think about it, it’s a sweet thing: I understand they were trying to help me out, but I can’t start talking about sexual positions with strangers.”

Today, 37-year-old Khloé is celebrating a luster since co-founded her line of jeans, Good American, with CEO Emma Grede. The US label has always promoted a healthy body image, and includes a wide range of inclusive sizes. In 2016, according to the data, the denim company had the most successful launch in history, earning over a million dollars on the first day alone – and Khloé, rightly so, is proud of it.



The rest of the exclusive interview can be found in the new December / January issue of Cosmopolitan Italia, both on newsstands and in the digital version.

courtesy of Cosmopolitan

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io