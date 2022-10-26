Khloé Kardashian opens up about the birth of her son for the first time

On July 13, Khloé Kardashian announced that she was about to welcome her second baby. A few months prior, the reality star and Tristan Thompson appealed to a surrogate mother, just before the new infidelity of the famous basketball player.

Khloé Kardashian, mother of a baby boy

The happy news had been confirmed by a spokesperson for Khloé Kardashian with the magazine. People, Friday, August 5. A few days ago, the star chose to give an interview to the She American in order to discuss maternity in general and thus, to evoke the birth of her boy.

During this interview, the journalist asks her to share her feelings about being a mother of two children: “I know it’s a cliché, but I love everything, even the hard times. My children challenge me as a person, and it is an honor and a gift to be able to transform small beings into incredible big beings”declares Khloe Kardashian. She continues: “We need to take these roles seriously, especially in our time, with the accessibility of children and the information they are exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love him so much “she says.

What is certain is that the star’s fans are eager to discover the face of his son. For that, you will have to wait a little longer. To be continued !