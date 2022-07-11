Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at Kim’s earrings falling apart on birthday trip

On the lookout. Khloe Kardashian made fun of one of his sisters Kim Kardashianthe most iconic moments of keeping up with the Kardashians while celebrating her birthday on vacation.

“We’re still looking for that damn diamond,” the Good American co-founder, 38, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 10, alongside a photo of her and the Skims founder, 41, posing in black bikinis. assorted in the ocean. The caption referred to the Kardashian family’s infamous trip to Bora Bora in 2011, during which Kim lost a diamond earring after her then-husband, Kris Humphriesthrew her in the water.

“My earring is missing! Oh, my God, I’m going to cry. My diamond earring! the distraught KKW Beauty founder exclaimed as the NBA player, now 37, jumped after her to find her. “This [costs] $75,000. We’re not going to find it in the ocean.

After Kim informed her family of the situation, her older sister Kourtney Kardashian poked his head out of his hotel room and tried to put the situation into perspective. “Kim there are people dying,” she teased. (Kylie Jenner later retrieved the earring while scuba diving.)

While it’s unclear if the famous family is currently in Bora Bora, the sisters are enjoying a tropical getaway as part of Khloé’s belated birthday celebrations. “Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway,” the Strong looks better naked the author wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 9, while posing with her 4-year-old daughter True on the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder’s private jet. The plane was decorated with pink and gold balloons and an elaborate birthday cake, complete with macaroons and mimosas.

Khloé was joined by her brother Rob Kardashian and her daughter, Dream, 5, on the trip before meeting Kim on the tropical island. “Do not disturb… We are having fun,” said the revenge body the host wrote via Instagram on Sunday alongside photos of her swimming with the little ones.

The belated birthday celebrations come just two weeks after We Weekly confirmed that Khloé is dating a private equity investor after splitting from her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The reality TV personality was reportedly introduced to her new beau by her older sister Kim, although the identity of her mystery man has yet to be revealed. News of Khloé’s new romance broke shortly after fans saw her reaction to learning that Thompson, 31, fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating keeping up with the Kardashians alum.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to tell me before the rest of the world? she told the cameras during a June episode of Hulu The Kardashians. “It’s just another slap in the face. … Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there was a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that says a lot about his character. The whole thing is despicable. »

Although she was “humbled” by the scandal, Khloé confessed that she was still optimistic that she could find The One. “No matter what you’re going through, you’ll be fine. One day I will have the fairy tale that I hope to have,” she said at the time.

