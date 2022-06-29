Khloé Kardashian publicly thanks her surgeon for giving her a “perfect” nose

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday at a party surrounded by the love of her sisters, her mother Chris Jenner and close friends, who through social networks dedicated heartfelt messages to him.

One of them was Dr. Raj Kanodia, whom the businesswoman also publicly thanked for helping her create a better version of herself when he had his nose done.

“I wish you another hundred years of health, happiness and success,” wrote the specialist. To which the socialite replied: “Thank you for my perfect nose.”

Khloé Kardashian publicly thanked her surgeon

Photo: Instagram @khloekardashian

It was in April of this year when Khloé spoke for the first time about cosmetic surgery which he underwent four years ago to change the appearance of his face.

According to information from dailymail, Dr. Raj Kanodia is known as “the king of scarless closed rhinoplasty”, He works in Beverly Hills and is one of the darlings of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Khloé Kardashian receives constant criticism for her physical appearance

Since he adopted a new lifestyleKhloé Kardashian has faced strong criticism about her physical appearancesince in recent months and after his separation with Tristán Thompson, He has not stopped sharing daring photos in which he reveals his toned abdomen and stylized figure, fruit of their intense exercise routines and healthy eating.

Photo: Instagram @khloekardashian

Last May, during her guest appearance on the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch, He spoke openly about his cosmetic surgeries, assuring that the only one that has been done is that of the nose.

In recent weeks, the appearance of certain parts of her body have been talked about as they assure that she removed the implants from her butt to look more stylized.

Khloé Kardashian shows off a more stylized figure

Photo: Instagram @khloekardashian

