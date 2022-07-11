Khloe Kardashian raves about love

The next chapter. Season 2 of The Kardashians teases different journeys for each member of the famous family – and Khloe Kardashian‘s is all about arriving at a place of hope in your personal life.

“I believe in love. When you love, you know you are alive. You have those feelings,” the Good American co-founder, 38, said in a voiceover during the trailer, which was released Monday, July 11. In the video, Khloé is seen enjoying her life alongside her family, including her sisters. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

During Season 1, Khloé found out about her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompsonpaternity scandal while the cameras were rolling. In the episode before the final, Kim, 41, told her younger sister that the athlete, 31, was being chased by Maralee Nichols for alimony. We Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the NBA player had filed a response in court acknowledging that he had linked up with Nichols, 31, in March – while still dating in a relationship with the star of reality show.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media earlier this year to confirm he is the father of the fitness model’s 7-month-old son, Theo. “Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player, who also shares a son with his ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson apologized to his on-and-off girlfriend in the lengthy statement. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years,” he added at the time. “My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.

Khloé, for her part, criticized the way Thompson treated her over the years during the season finale of The Kardashians.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to tell me before the rest of the world? the California native, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Thompson, told the cameras. “It’s just another slap in the face. It’s humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would rather be alone than be around people.

In the episode, which aired in June, Khloé opened up about her future dating plans. “They say you never love twice the same way. And I think you’re saying that because you have scars or, like, there’s trauma. You are trained to love people differently,” she explained to Scott Disicknoting that she believed she could find someone to “trust”.

That same month, We confirmed that Khloé is dating a private equity investor. The news broke shortly after keeping up with the Kardashians alum has slammed rumors that he is in a relationship with an NBA player. “Definitely NOT True!!! I love you! Thanks for the well wishes, but I don’t see anyone,” she commented on an Instagram post from the KardashianSocial fan page. “I’m happy to focus on my daughter and myself for a while.”

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

