Khloe Kardashian Reacts After Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby

Here for her! Khloe Kardashian shower Rob Kardashianis ex Adrienne Bailon with love after the birth of her first child.

The Disney Channel alum, 38, announced via Instagram on Tuesday, August 16 that she and her husband Israel Houghton are the new parents of a baby boy, whom they conceived with the help of a surrogate mother. “We have been praying quietly sitting on this most magnificent secret for the past 9 months,” she said alongside the first photo of her son Ever. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. All.”

Khloé, also 38, was just one of many celebrity friends to congratulate the couple on their milestone. “I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as parents,” said the keeping up with the Kardashians alum, who shares two children with Tristan Thompson, commented. “You are going to be the most amazing mom! I love you! Enjoy every second ❤️.”

Garcelle Beauvais chimed in, writing, “Couldn’t be happier for Ade!!!!! Your prayers have come true 🙏🏽 lucky little boy 😇”, while Tamera Mowry commented: “Wooooo-hooooo!!!!! I cried so many tears of joy today! So happy for you my love! See you soon guys !!!”

The Daytime Emmy winner married Houghton in 2016, a year after calling off her whirlwind engagement to lenny santiago. She dated Khloé’s brother from 2007 to 2009 and made several appearances on KUWTK with his then father-in-law.

“I think it’s funny”, the cheetah girls star said We Weekly exclusively in December 2018 when she was asked about the continued fixation on her romance with Rob. “Only because it really is the shortest relationship I’ve ever had.”

At the time, the former co-host of The truth noted that the KUWTK the connection was probably what kept the attention going. “It’s reality TV, and I was so annoyed by it, but it’s not anymore,” she added. “Now I’m just like, ‘It is what it is.’”

Bailon recalls feeling that the relationship overshadowed his career and wanted to be celebrated for his other accomplishments. “I was like, ‘Guys, but I’ve accomplished other things,'” she told Us. “And I think that was even misinterpreted as saying that at some point I wish I had never done the show. I don’t think that’s it at all…I was just annoyed that people were trying to say that was the only thing I had accomplished. … So it was a zero point in my career.

Years after the former couple broke up, Bailon’s husband isn’t bothered by the attention to his past flings. “We laugh about it. … I’m like, ‘You know he had a life too. He has children who walk, who live, who breathe, who are proof of the love and the life he lived before me. I think we are all mature enough to understand that,” she explained.

