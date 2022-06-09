Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson Reuniting on ‘Kardashians’

Just when you think you could keep up with the Kardashians! Khloe Kardashian is speaking out after it was revealed via the Thursday, May 5 episode of The Kardashians that she and Tristan Thompson were secretly back together before his paternity scandal.

“Well we know how it’s aged #TheKardashians 🙄,” the 37-year-old reality star tweeted Thursday. “Watching these episodes now, I’m definitely feeling some kind of #TheKardashians way oh girl if only you knew… (Me talking to me).”

Thursday’s episode focused on Travis Barker offer Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021.

“Tristan came for the proposal. It was something he wasn’t going to miss,” the Good American creator said in the episode. “We are good. We are actually in a very good place. We just got back together and he’s been in a lot of therapy. It just took a lot of effort on his part.

Kardashian and Thompson, who started dating in 2016, share 4-year-old daughter True. After two cheating scandals, they separated in February 2019. While getting back together amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple called it quits again in June 2021 before quietly recovering in October.

“It’s so much fun when Tristan is here. I mean he’s a great dad,” Kardashian continued on the show. “True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents and it’s just awesome to see that joy on her face.”

As fans may know, news broke in early December 2021 that Thompson was being sued by Maralee Nichols, who claimed she was pregnant with her third child. (The NBA star also shares son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig.) After Nichols gave birth, Thompson confirmed he was the father of her son, Theo, meaning he was unfaithful to Kardashian again.

“Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private. Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.

He concluded at the time, “My actions definitely don’t align with how I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.

the revenge body alum has since confirmed that the scandal will play out on The Kardashians.

“It was hard,” she said USA today last month. “Déjà vu. I think the first time it was Kendall or Kylie who called me. Now that’s good old Kim. When you are hurt so many times – your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again, there is a feeling of numbness.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

