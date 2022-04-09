Khloe Kardashian Responds to Mom-Shamers Who Say She Holds Daughter True “Too Much”

Khloe Kardashian isn’t here to criticize her parenting choices.

Kardashian, 37, battled online comments after being photographed on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ holding her three-year-old daughter, True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

“For the people saying I’m holding True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” she wrote on Twitter. “Number 2 when there are tons of cameras around, flashing lights, (paps) shouting things… I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We are fine here.

The reality star received supportive comments in replies to her tweets, with a fan in writing, “My mother also held me, even when I was growing up. I love her and even though I couldn’t stand it sometimes, she gave me knees!

Another Twitter user wrote“My daughter is 13 and taller than me and she still sits on my lap for cuddles once in a while! It’s literally nobody else’s business, but we should cuddle our kids for as long as they want. This decreases over time, so take advantage of it while you can and don’t listen to enemies xx. »

“Do people seriously complain about a mom holding their 3 year old?!? a user wrote in a thread three tweets. “This was probably True’s first ‘red carpet’ and the easiest way to make True (AND mum!) feel safe is in her mum’s arms! Any parent who does NOT pick up their child… (or comfort their child when the child is too heavy to be picked up) when they are scared and need to feel safe, regardless of age of her child, must have her priorities right! »

They concluded their thread, in writing, “Don’t put Khloe down just because she’s a loving and understanding mom! I feel sorry for those complaining kids, to be honest…”

Kardashian and True donned neutral-toned silk dresses for the premiere of the family’s new reality show on Hulu. Kardashian shared a series of photos of herself and her daughter in an Instagram post Friday, the day after the premiere.

True wore a high-necked mod-style mini dress on the red carpet with a pair of white high-top sneakers while her mother wore a mermaid-style bodycon dress adorned with a sheer bodice.

The reality TV star has been fiercely protective of her daughter since birth, especially when it comes to looking after her well-being.

In an interview with Health last November, Kardashian opened up about setting a good example for True, telling the magazine, “When it comes to food, I’ve been in so much trouble. It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or the way people were criticizing my body.

Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson and Kim Kardashian attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s new show ‘The Kardashians’ at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

When asked about making sure her daughter maintains her emotional and physical health, Kardashian said, “I don’t play around when it comes to True. »

” She is very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so fat,'” she explained. “And I’ll be like, ‘Oh, she’s so tall. I try to make them more descriptive. I know what an adult means when he says that, but I don’t want him to misinterpret it.