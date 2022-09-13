Khloé Kardashian responds to troll doubting she’s spending time with her kids

ads

Khloé Kardashian isn’t here to shame her mother.

The reality star, 38, has applauded an Instagram troll who accused her of neglecting the two children she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

“When do you spend time with your children? asked the social media user in a comment captured by Comments By Celebs on Monday.

“When they’re awake, baby doll,” the “Kardashians” star replied.

The online interaction came just a month after the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum welcomed her and Thompson’s baby boy through a surrogate, whose name they have yet to reveal.

The recurring, recurring couple are also fathers to daughter True, 4.

While Kardashian has kept her baby’s life private, she spoke about him for the first time in an August interview with Elle.

The reality star clapped back on an Instagram troll on Monday.Twitter

“Being able to transform little people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift,” the Good American co-creator said last month. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hardest parts.

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously,” she continued. “We have to take these roles seriously. »

Since becoming a mom in 2018, Kardashian has defended her parenthood on several occasions.

Kardashian hangs out with her kids when they’re “awake,” she wrote.khloekardashian/Instagram

In April, the “Strong Looks Better Naked” author slammed Twitter users criticizing her decision to hold True on the red carpet at the premiere of her family’s Hulu show.

“For the people saying I’m holding True too much… number 1, I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” Kardashian tweeted at the time.

“Number 2 when there are tons of cameras around, flashing lights, encouragement screaming things… I want my baby to feel safe. » Worry about your own children. We are fine here.

She welcomed True in April 2018 and a baby boy in August.

When Kardashian was accused of using her baby girl as a ‘prop’ in 2019, she gushed about creating ‘magical memories’ with the little one.

“Do you want someone else watching my child and me to do these things on my own?” “Kardashian asked an Instagram troll. “I am his mother and we will celebrate life together every day. »

Kardashian also hasn’t been afraid to defend her decision to reconcile her romance with Thompson, 31, over the years, despite multiple infidelity scandals.

However, the Hulu personality clarified to Robin Roberts in April that the athlete was “not the guy for” her.

