Khloé Kardashian revealed that the family reality show was born only as a filler

The clan Kardashian-Jenner owes its notoriety to reality Keeping Up With the Kardashians, started in 2007.

Thanks to the show, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and the others in the family have become celebrities but things could have gone very differently!

via GIPHY

Khloé in fact told al The Kelly Clarkson Show that KUWTK it had been discarded for the first time by tv producer Ryan Seacrest and that then it had been fished out only as a filler from the canal AND!, where it remained for all these years.

“We shot the pilot or something for Ryan but it didn’t go anywhere – said the 36-year-old, third child after Kourtney and Kim – Then a program on E! it had been cleared, so they needed something to fill that dead time. They told us, “We give you the show, start filming and you’ll be on the air in two weeks‘”.

“We were immediately enthusiastic, we asked what they expected and they told us to don’t get too comfortable, because we were just a filler. And so we we thought there would never even be a second season“.

via GIPHY

Loading... Advertisements

So they had no expectations: “Actually it was something we appreciated, we said to ourselves: ‘Let’s just film, it’s fun, it’s ourselves, so this thing won’t go anywhere, it’s just a filler’. Like this there was no pressure, not even time to think about it. Here’s what I think made the show so good: We didn’t even have time to think about pretending, we just didn’t think, it was just ourselves. So we believed that in any case there would not be a second season, who caresto”.

Sometimes it’s the things you least expect that change your life: “Then it became probably the best thing that ever happened to us – Khloé Kardashian added – I think because people found it true and recognized each other“.

via GIPHY

in the meantime Keeping Up With the Kardashians moves towards the end: the clan announced the closure of the reality show, which will finish airing this year after well 20 seasons and 14 years. Filming has already concluded.

Kim Kardashian recently explained how currently theirs #Riccanza no longer comes from reality, telling that they earn a lot more with Instagram than with an entire season of the show.

However, it is not a definitive end to their TV adventures, as they have signed a contract to produce new content on the US platform Hulu.

ph: getty images