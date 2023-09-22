Khloe Kardashian reveals facial cavity after melanoma removal

@KhloeKardashian

khloe kardashian Let’s put the filters aside to talk about the real impact of skin cancer.

Last weekend, it was recently revealed that she had undergone shocking surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, specifically melanoma. At the height, there was a photograph of a small bulge, initially credited as a black bubble, which explained how many years earlier he had had to use a naked pen to protect his wound. Recently I have recorded more details about the healing process.

Kardashian published several stories on Instagram, starting with a photo of the medical team helping her treat the cavity Bochacha suffered as a result of the tumor removal. “It’s something we’ll always remember because of the mass”,

After this he showed the injury mark. ,I’m not complaining, because I’d rather have a cavity than a melanoma. “I am very grateful to all the doctors who helped me and are still helping me today against my skin cancer.”That’s obvious, adding that I waited nine months to do pre-enchimento – not typical – and remodel the area. “Pacientia is everything and it is clear that we have to guarantee that everything is safe from a medical point of view.”,





This impressive before and after service is not only to demonstrate the satisfaction of the results, but also as a warning to everyone.

“I encourage you to visit a dermatologist and get annual checkups to rule out skin cancer. “A check-up could save your life.”They said. “I couldn’t imagine that that little spot on my face was melanoma.”He continued.

Kardashian tells her followers it’s important to pay attention to changes in their skin, no matter how small they may seem. “Never feel embarrassed, that you are exaggerating or being crazy. “All or little care”,