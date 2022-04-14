Khloe Kardashian Reveals ‘Hard’ Way She Learned About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal E! News UK

Khloe Kardashian reveals the hardest moment she had to endure while filming ‘The Kardashians’ when her sister Kim broke the news to her about Tristan Thompson’s latest infidelity scandal.

In a new interview with USA today before his family’s latest reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian reflected on how she was “immune” to being filmed at this point, but perhaps not immune to the heartache she’s been going through lately. Asked about the hardest moment to film for the show, Khloe admitted it was the morning she got the call from her sister. Kim Kardashian about her ex and father to daughter True4, Tristan Thompsonand his latest scandal fathering a child with another woman.

“It was tough,” Khloe continued. “I think it was hard for me too,” Kim added, explaining how she called out for her sister while filming a workout. “Déjà vu,” Khloe joked, likely referring to the first time she had to deal with her former beau’s cheating dramas. “I think the first time was either kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] who called me. Now that’s good old Kim.

Khloe went on to say that the pain doesn’t “get easier,” but you learn to “get more numb” over time. “When you’re hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there’s a feeling of numbness,” he said.

“It becomes almost normal, when it should absolutely never become normal”, his big sister Kourtney Kardashian stepped in as a mom Kris Jenner noted how the ordeal caught the whole family off guard. ” [Such moments] are kinda shocking, but you’re not really focused on filming until you watch it back,” she shared.

Khlow has mostly kept things low-key about her standing with her former beau after fathering a third child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, end of 2021 — so far. In addition to USA today interview, the reality star also recently met Robin Robert for a special ABC News interview and explained how things are going with Tristan these days. “I think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me,” Khloe confirmed.