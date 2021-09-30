News

Khloe Kardashian reveals if she was banned from the Met Gala after the rumor spread online

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



30 September 2021




Earlier this month, the glitz and glamor of the Met Gala they returned after two very long years. As always, the stars wore the season’s most exaggerated looks, from Billie Eilish’s stunning Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown to Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble.

But one Kardashian-Jenner was not present at the event: Khloe. In fact, she has never attended any Met Gala, while her sisters Kim, Kendall, Kylie and mom Kris are all regulars. This led to a rumor spreading online: the 37-year-old is banned from the event.

Khloe Kardashian – getty images

Fans have begun to speculate that Khloe is on the list of celebrities who are banned from attending, according to this one theory Anna Wintour would think the reality star is not famous enough to be on the guest list.

In truth, it doesn’t make much sense, as Khloe is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in the world, which indicates that she is quite popular!

Loading...
Advertisements

This week Khloe decided to put things up in clear in a Q&A with fans on Twitter. “Khloe now that you are online please tell me if the Met Gala rumors are true please clarify thanks “asked a follower.

Khloe’s response? “Absolutely NOT true“.

Next year’s Met Gala will return, as usual, on the first Monday in May, and while the theme hasn’t been announced yet, let’s keep our fingers crossed for Khloe to finally get a well-deserved invitation.

ph. getty images


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

709
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
522
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
521
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
519
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
516
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
507
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
506
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
504
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
501
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top