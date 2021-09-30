Khloe Kardashian reveals if she was banned from the Met Gala after the rumor spread online

Earlier this month, the glitz and glamor of the Met Gala they returned after two very long years. As always, the stars wore the season’s most exaggerated looks, from Billie Eilish’s stunning Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown to Kim Kardashian’s all-black ensemble.

But one Kardashian-Jenner was not present at the event: Khloe. In fact, she has never attended any Met Gala, while her sisters Kim, Kendall, Kylie and mom Kris are all regulars. This led to a rumor spreading online: the 37-year-old is banned from the event.

Khloe Kardashian – getty images

Fans have begun to speculate that Khloe is on the list of celebrities who are banned from attending, according to this one theory Anna Wintour would think the reality star is not famous enough to be on the guest list.

In truth, it doesn’t make much sense, as Khloe is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram in the world, which indicates that she is quite popular!

Loading... Advertisements

This week Khloe decided to put things up in clear in a Q&A with fans on Twitter. “Khloe now that you are online please tell me if the Met Gala rumors are true please clarify thanks “asked a follower.

Khloe’s response? “Absolutely NOT true“.

Next year’s Met Gala will return, as usual, on the first Monday in May, and while the theme hasn’t been announced yet, let’s keep our fingers crossed for Khloe to finally get a well-deserved invitation.

ph. getty images