Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove Facial Tumor

A frightening situation. Khloe Kardashian revealed that she had recently undergone surgery to remove a tumor from her face.

“I’ve seen many stories about the ever-changing bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the Hulu personality, 38, began in a series of Instagram stories. published on Tuesday, October 11. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a pimple, I decided to have it biopsied 7 months after realizing it wasn’t moving.”

After two doctors examined the bump, they told the reality star that “what they were both seeing was incredibly rare” for someone his age.

“A few days later, I was told I needed immediate surgery to remove a tumor from my face,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author continued. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischera dear friend of my [family] and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take amazing care of my face.

The The Kardashians The star said Fischer was “able to get it all”, but for now she has to wear a bandage over the affected area. “You will continue to see my bandages and when I am cleared you will probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I am doing these face bandages look,” the Good American entrepreneur continued.

The California native also reminded her followers to stay on top of their own skin cancer checks, noting that she had melanoma removed from her back when she was 19. “We should check all the time,” she wrote. “I’m someone who wears sunscreen every day, religiously, so no one is exempt from those things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.

Kardashian also shared several photos of herself accessorizing her recent looks with the face bandage. The coating is visible in the photos of Beyoncefrom Balenciaga’s birthday in September as well as shots from the Balenciaga show in Paris earlier this month.

“I need to thank @ash_kholm who takes care of my [bandaged] face for weeks and weeks now and she’s still killing the makeup game,” the former revenge body the host wrote, referring to the makeup artist Ash K. Holm. “You can’t even see it.”

The Kocktails With Khloé alum has had an emotional few weeks, with The Kardashians season 2 kicking off with an episode about the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson. During the September 29 episode of the series, her sisters expressed concern about how “skinny” she had become in the aftermath of the drama with the NBA player, 31.

An insider later said We Weekly that Kardashian had “changed drastically” since filming the episodes six months ago. “[She] listened to her family when they told her she was too skinny,” the source explained. “Khloé started drinking less, eating healthier and changing her mind.”