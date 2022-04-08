Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She Forgave Tristan Thompson After His First Cheating

Years after Tristan Thompson’s infidelity was first revealed, Khloé Kardashian finally admits the basketball player “wasn’t the man for her.”

Recall that the reality star caused controversy by forgiving the athlete on several occasions, who was exhibited on several occasions being unfaithful to him, even with his younger sister’s best friend, Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian spoke exclusively about her relationship with Thompson on ABC News where she explained a little about the reasons why she decided to try again after the infidelities. She said: “With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe at first, I felt really good for a while.”

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth to True and I still allowed her to be in the hospital room. It may have seemed weird to outsiders, but when my daughter sees videos of those kinds of moments, I want them to be as pure and perfect as she can be,” she added.

Tristan Thompson confessed to being the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby and offered a lengthy public apology to Khloé Kardashian. It wasn’t enough this time. Khloé said that she thinks Thompson is a great guy and a good father, but that he is just “not the man for her.”

A few days ago, Thompson shared a message on his official Instagram account about how to accept the past, the present and the future. “Let the past guide you instead of making you feel guilty. Let the future excite you instead of making you anxious. Let the present be a gift for you to feel alive instead of a curse that makes you live in the past and in the future.