Khloe Kardashian Says ‘Kardashians’ Finale Is Tough, Praises Her Family

Unbreakable link. Khloe Kardashian struggled to watch his paternity scandal with his ex Tristan Thompson play on the season finale of ‘The Kardashians‘ – but she is grateful to have her family by her side.

“It was definitely a tough episode, but there’s so much beauty in seeing how close my family is,” the 37-year-old Good American founder said. written via Twitter on Thursday, June 16, in response to the latest installment in the Hulu series. “We will always stay together and we will love each other deeply.”

The episode, which aired on Thursday, showed Khloé dealing with the aftermath of Kim Kardashian’s discovery that the NBA star, 31, was being sued for alimony by Maralee Nicholswho claimed to be the father of her son.

“This is Tristan speaking – these are his words. That’s his whole statement. He asks for a paternity test and admits he had sex with her,” Kim, 41, told her sisters in the penultimate episode cliffhanger a week prior. “Khloé threw her 30th birthday. So he came home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas to play on the road – we can check his schedule – and then slept with this girl.

The Khloe & Lamar alum, who spent most of the finale hiding from the cameras to process the betrayal, admitted she was embarrassed to handle things so publicly.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” Khloé explained in a confessional during the episode. “A courtesy would be not to, but okay, if you do, you’re not even going to let me know before the rest of the world?” It’s just another slap in the face. It’s humiliating.

This isn’t the first time the reality TV star has taken to social media to express her discomfort with her private life playing out onscreen. “Reviewing this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord, I have them for the res[t] for my life,” she tweeted during the June 9 installment, adding three red heart emojis to the post.

Thompson’s lawsuit first came to light in December 2021, and We Weekly confirmed later that month that Nichols, 31, had given birth. The athlete then confirmed his paternity via social media in January, issuing a public apology to Khloé, who he was still dating when his son was conceived. (Khloé and the athlete also share daughter True, 4.)

Prior to The Kardashians premiere in April Dash Dolls alum said Variety that Thompson’s transgressions would not be a “long-winded situation” on the show, but neither would they be avoided. “We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others because they haven’t really signed up for it; we did it,” she said in March. “But if something is really public like it was, it would be weird if Tristan was on the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we never talk about it.”

