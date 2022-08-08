Khloe Kardashian Says She “Got To Dance” For Moms Night In New Hulu Teaser

ads

Ready to party! Khloe Kardashian ready for a night on the town in a new teaser for The Kardashians — and she seemed ready to leave all the drama behind her.

“I’m excited about dancing,” the Good American founder, 38, said in the new video, posted Monday, August 8. Earlier in the clip, her older sister Kim Kardashian can be heard saying, “We just need, like, a moms night.” »

Later in the teaser, the Strong looks better naked the author held a giant Red Bull energy drink while dancing in a hotel room. In a confessional interview, her younger sister Kendall Jenner said, “I love it. »

Based on Khloé’s outfit in the trailer, the party in question was filmed in March. That month, the revenge body alum shared several Instagram photos of herself in the same blue dress featured in the video. The reality star had joined Kim, 41, and several other women – including BFF Malika Haqq and former COO of Kardashian West Brands Stephanie Berger — for a Skims event in Miami.

“Nothing like Miami for 14 hours”, the former Cocktails with Khloe the host wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of herself posing with the Skims pop-up store team.

The season 1 finale of The Kardashians covered Khloé’s reaction to the news that her ex Tristan Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. In the episode – apparently filmed in November 2021 – the Hulu personality revealed that she found out about the 31-year-old athlete’s paternity scandal when the general public did.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” she explained in a confessional interview. “A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to tell me before the rest of the world? It’s just another slap in the face. It’s humiliating. I am embarrassed. »

Although it wasn’t mentioned in the finale, Khloé and the NBA player were already expecting their second child via surrogate when Thompson’s infidelity with Nichols, 31, became public knowledge. The keeping up with the Kardashians alum then announced their baby news in July, revealing that the baby boy was conceived in November 2021.

On Friday, August 5, We confirmed that the E! The veteran and Canada native welcomed baby No. 2, a baby boy. “The baby and the mother are very happy and healthy,” a source said. “Khloé is so excited to expand her family. »

The former couple also share daughter True, 4. Thompson, for her part, also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig. His and Nichols’ son, Theo, was born in December 2021.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu Thursday, September 22.

