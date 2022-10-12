Khloé Kardashian says she had facial tumor removed during second bout of skin cancer – National

Khloé Kardashian has revealed to fans the reason behind the face bandages she’s been wearing in public lately.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the reality star wrote that she recently had a tumor removed from her face.

“I’ve seen many stories about the ever-changing bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” said Kardashian, of The Kardashianswrote.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a pimple, I decided to have it biopsied 7 months after realizing it wasn’t moving.”

A screenshot of Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram story. The close-up image shows the tumor the 38-year-old star believed was a pimple before her biopsy.

Kardashian, 38, shared two close-up images of the since-removed tumor on her face.

The Good American founder claimed to have undergone two biopsies by different doctors. She wrote that medical professionals felt the tumor was “incredibly rare” for a woman her age.

“A few days later I was told I needed immediate surgery to remove a tumor from my face,” Kardashian wrote.

A screenshot of Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram story. The close-up image shows the tumor that the 38-year-old star had surgically removed.

“Grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get it all – all my margins seem clear and now we are on the healing process,” Kardashian wrote of her procedure, which was performed by a doctor friend of the family. family.

“When I’m allowed in, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed),” she continued. “But until then, I hope you enjoy how fabulous I make these face wraps.”

A screenshot of Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram story. Kardashian’s tumor was successfully removed and she is currently in good health.

This isn’t Kardashian’s first bout with cancer. When she was 19, she had melanoma – the deadliest form of skin cancer – on her back, which was removed.

The star urged her followers to also monitor their own physical health and schedule frequent check-ups with their doctors.

“I’m someone who wears sunscreen every day, so no one is exempt from these things,” she wrote. “Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

In Canada, more than 80,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year, 5,000 of these cases being melanoma. When detected early, the five-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%.