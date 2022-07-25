Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Been Held Hostage In The Past Amid Tristan Drama

ads

Khloé Kardashian has shared a not-so-cryptic TikTok video that encourages viewers to “grow up” instead of being “hostage” to their past.

The Good American co-founder released the inspirational speech amid the heartbreaking twist that her ex Tristan Thompson agreed to implant a surrogate to have a second child with Kardashian while secretly knowing that fitness trainer Maralee Nichols was pregnant with his son.

“Some people only know what they knew about you. They have no idea what’s actually new about you,” Graham, a Maryland-based TikToker, said in the viral video, which Kardashian, 38, reposted via Instagram on Saturday.

“See, I understood that people will hold you hostage to your past because it helps them validate how they wanted to feel about you,” the speaker continued.

“And to be honest, it really helps them validate how they want to feel about themselves. Anyway, can I give you some advice? Growing up. Grow at such a rate so fast and so much that your past becomes irrelevant. Anyone who chooses to view you from your old scope becomes equally irrelevant.

Thompson and Kardashian’s surrogate is due to give birth to a baby boy shortly.GC Images

While the ‘Kardashians’ star may want fans to focus on his future rather than his past with Thompson, it becomes incredibly difficult when the season finale of his family’s Hulu series ends with his discovery of the Nichols pregnancy – only for news of her secret surrogacy to break up later.

Sources told Page Six that Kardashian and Thompson’s baby boy is due to arrive shortly. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls center forward, 31, has been celebrating across Europe, even holding hands with a mystery woman, as the surrogate prepares to give birth.

The former couple are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True.Instagram

Despite what appears to be egregious behavior given the circumstances, the former E! The reality star appears to have given her a free pass by ‘liking’ a message that says they’re both single and basically free to mingle.

Thompson is also the father of a 5-year-old son, Prince, with his ex Jordan Craig, and a 4-year-old daughter, True, with Kardashian.

