Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Recovering’ After Having Tumor Removed From Her Face: ‘Very Grateful’

Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining that people were wondering why she had been wearing a bandage on her cheek for a few weeks.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a pimple, I decided to have it biopsied 7 months after realizing it wasn’t moving,” a- she wrote on her Instagram Story.

She said two doctors biopsied the irregularity because they felt it was “extremely rare” for a 38-year-old man.

“A few days later I was told I needed immediate surgery to remove a tumor from my face,” she wrote in her story. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer (sic), a dear friend of my family and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take amazing care of my face.”

She said Dr. Fisher was able to “get it all” and she went through the “healing process”.

So here we are…you will continue to see my bandages and when I am cleared you will probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how point it’s fabulous I make these face bandages look like.”

She said she was only sharing the story “to remind everyone to get checked out, and frequently”, revealing she had melanoma on her back surgically removed when she was 19.

The ‘Kardashians’ star said she wears sunscreen every day “so no one is exempt”.

“Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups,” she added.

She thanked her doctors, telling Fisher she was grateful even though she knew he didn’t want to cut her face “but you did it to protect me.”

“I trust you with everything and I’m so grateful we were surprised so soon. I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story. Most people aren’t as lucky as me and I’m still thankful and thankful.”

“’Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be nice because you have no idea what they’re going through,’” she quoted.

She also retweeted someone who wrote “Congratulations @khloekardashian for using the tabloid moment about the bandage on her face to remind everyone to take these types of skin scares seriously!!!”