Khloe Kardashian sends shockwaves through fans as she shows off extremely small waistline in thong bikini

KHLOE Kardashian shocked fans at how tiny her waistline has become, sharing a photo of herself posing in a tiny thong bikini.

Fans have repeatedly expressed concern for the reality star, citing her dramatic weight loss.

On Thursday, Khloe, 38, took to Instagram to show off her slender figure.

The reality star stood by the pool playing with her hair in the photo.

She wore a light blue bikini, which featured a thong-style bottom.

Her abs and long, toned legs were the focus of the snap, which caught fans’ attention.

Fans flocked to the comments to show the star some love, gushing over her body.

“Body goals,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “Goddess. »

In other posts, fans expressed fear for the star, fearing she had become far too thin.

It’s not just her weight that has fans worried.

OUCH!

Khloe made fans’ tongues quiver after stepping out with a huge bandage on her face.

Khloe joined Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie at the Moonlight Roller Skating Rink, likely to film an episode of the final season of their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

The mother-of-two donned a loose black hoodie and sweats paired with slides for the casual outing.

Fans, however, were distracted by a huge flesh-colored bandage on the lower half of his left cheek.

They shared their fears on Reddit, with one writing, “Anyone else spot the huge bandage? I really hope she’s doing well. »

Another suggested: “She could have gotten burned? It’s a blister bandage. »

A third user speculated that it was a hydrocolloid dressing used to treat acne.

“I used these (hydrocolloid dressings or giant pimple patches) when I had bad cystic acne that came in clusters.

“It worked better than anything and I tried everything. »

The Kardashians star also appeared to have the bandage on her face while on a trip to the Malibu beach with her four-year-old daughter True earlier this week.

Fans aren’t speculating that she’s done any work on her face, but they do think she’s recently gone under the knife.

MITIGATE

Some have speculated that the star has had a butt reduction, noting that she not only looks much slimmer, but her once plump back is noticeably smaller.

The reality star appeared to have a significantly reduced butt as she wore a white jumpsuit during a recent screening of the Kardashian finale.

Fans claimed that Khloe’s butt looked visibly smaller and began to speculate that her supposed implants had been removed.

Fans have speculated that Khloe’s weight loss was due to the stress of her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with his mistress, Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to her third child, Theo.

Khloe’s second child with Tristan was conceived in November 2021, just days before the former couple split over their love child scandal.

