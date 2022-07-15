Khloé Kardashian separated from Tristan despite the arrival of their baby?

The private life of Khloé Kardashian unleashed passions across the Atlantic. The star is also going to have a baby with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Their relationship has the merit of disconcerting tabloids around the world… MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z.

Khloé Kardashian ready to get back together with Tristan Thompson?

To date, who does not know Khloé Kardashian. We obviously follow Kim, but her sister is just as famous!

It all started with Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On screen, the ex-darling of Omar Lamar knows how to put on the show perfectly.

We know his thunder punchlines, but not only. Her love stories have often been featured on the show.

We can say that the star is not always lucky in this regard. For a time, Kris Jenner’s daughter thought she had found the Prince Charming with Tristan Thompson.

Together, they also had a little girl named True. But out of sight, the famous basketball player constantly cheated on his other half.

One day, the sportsman went far… Indeed, it is Jordyn Woods whom he kissed in plain sight. However, the pretty brunette was the BFF of Kylie Jenner, the half-sister of Khloé Kardashian.

Unsurprisingly, the scandal went around the world. If Tristan Thompson did everything to save their couple, Khloé Kardashian preferred to break up for good.

“He’s just not the guy for me,” thus confessed the main interested party for “Good Morning America”. However, the businesswoman assures us that it is a ” good father “ and there remains ” a good person “.

A baby is on the way… to everyone’s surprise

For People, relatives of Khloé Kardashian lifted the veil about their relationship. “Khloé and Tristan haven’t gotten back together. But they get along well. She seems happy to be single. She’s not interested in trying to get a relationship with Tristan right now”, we learn.

And that’s not all ! The influencer would live to this day a beautiful romance with a private equity investor. It would be thanks to Kim Kardashian that the duo would have met.

But this week any other info made the buzz! Indeed, we have learned that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will soon have a child.

This time, it is a surrogate mother who will give birth to their baby. “We can confirm that True will have a sibling”, assured the representative of the star to the american media.

Obviously, the founder of Good American and her ex have managed to agree to best prepare for the arrival of the toddler. ” They haven’t spoken since January outside of co-parenting issues,” confided an insider to our colleagues. “This second child was conceived before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan had a baby with someone else.

In all, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan would be eager to meet the upcoming baby whose genre has not yet leaked. Case to follow!