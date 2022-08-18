Khloe Kardashian shades her brother Rob by congratulating her ex on a milestone and saying “I love you” in sweet tribute

KHLOE Kardashian appeared to overshadow brother Rob as he congratulated his ex-girlfriend on a milestone.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared the sweet “I love you” tribute in response to a heartwarming announcement from his ex Adrienne Bailon.

Former daytime talk show host Adrienne, 38, shared the news that she and her husband, Christian music artist Israel Houghton, 51, welcomed their first child in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The Real alum revealed the child’s name was “Ever James” in the announcement.

Adrienne captioned the post: “Our baby boy is here and we are so in love! »

She continued, “If you have followed our love story…you know our journey to being a baby was very difficult, but God is true to his word and his promises. »

The Cheetah Girls star concluded by writing, “We have been praying quietly sitting on this most magnificent secret for the past 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. All. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love and gratitude. »

Fans and friends rushed to the post’s comments section to wish congratulations to the new parents.

Kardashian family friend Steph Shepard wrote: “Congratulations!!!!!! »

While Yris Palmer, another member of the Kardashian inner circle, commented: “Congratulations… blessings. I’m so excited for you guys! »

Khloe, 38, who knows her sister Kourtney’s struggles to conceive, wrote a touching tribute.

“I am so happy for you A!!! He’s the luckiest little boy to have you both as parents. You are going to be the most amazing mom! I love you ! Enjoy every second! »

The Good American founder and Adrienne share a history together, as the former 3LW member dated Rob Kardashian, 35, from 2007 to 2009.

Adrienne claimed that Rob’s cheating was the reason the couple ended their two-year relationship.

BABY NUMBER TWO

Khloe recently welcomed her second baby with cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31.

The baby boy was conceived via a surrogate, although it is not yet known what the baby’s name is.

The baby was conceived before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, with whom he fathered a child in December.

In July, a statement from Khloe’s rep confirmed she was having a second child via surrogate.

It was later revealed that Tristan is the baby’s father and already shares a four-year-old daughter named True with his ex-reality star.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep said.

UNCLE ROB

Rob celebrated Khloe’s baby news with a spicy Grandeza Michelada at Ronnie’s On Sunset restaurant.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram Stories on Friday night to share a photo of a bright orange cocktail, leading fans to speculate he had a night out on the town.

The TV personality has kept a low profile for the past few years, but apparently stepped out for a drink amid the big news.

TRISTAN TRIBULATION

Khloe and Tristan were on and on from 2016 to 2021 when the NBA confessed to cheating on Khloe yet again with fitness model Maralee.

Paternity tests later confirmed that he had fathered a child as a result of the one night stand.

It wasn’t the first time Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloe after a series of encounters, including model Sydney Chase claiming she met him in 2020 and kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods during a house party in 2019.

The athlete was also caught cheating with several women days before Khloe gave birth to True in 2018.

Tristian now has four children from three different women.

Maralee gave birth to Tristan’s third child on December 3, 2021.

According to Maralee, the couple conceived the child while Tristan was in a relationship with Khloe.

On February 23, 2022, their son’s name was revealed to be Theo Thompson.

Maralee has claimed the Chicago Bulls player has never met their son, as he called her a ‘gold digger’ amid their ugly custody battle.

Tristan shares a daughter with Khloe and a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

In December 2017, Khloé announced for the first time that she was pregnant with Tristan’s baby.

Their daughter was born on April 12, 2018, around the same time that rumors of Tristan cheating were making headlines.

Tristan Thompson’s son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was born on December 12, 2016.

