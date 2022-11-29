Khloé Kardashian shares a fun video of True and Chicago dancing

@khloekardashian – Instagram

Saying that the Kardashian-Jenner family is very close is not something new. This is how we can see it in each of the episodes of the reality show ‘The Kardashians’ and in the content that they publish almost daily on their respective social networks. As is evident, the little ones in the family share time together and we have seen them from washing a luxurious car to enjoying their birthdays together. Now Khloé has posted some adorable images of a family day.

In the ‘celebrity’ photo carousel you can see his daughter True performing funny poses and wearing a ‘Spice Girls’ T-shirt. By the way, have you noticed the pillows with Khloé’s face on the sofa? If we slide, in the following photos you can see True with her cousin Pslam West, Kim’s son, lying on a bed. And the Kardashian has also published an adorable video in which they appear4-year-old True and her cousin Chicago West, dancing in a park to the song ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams. Can they be cuter? Surely the video reminds you of some moment of your childhood with your cousins ​​or with friends.

“The way they look at each other 😍” and “Khloe is a great mom ❤️❤️”, have been some of the comments that can be read in the ‘post’. On the other hand, what Khloé fans are waiting for is to know her name and see the face of her second child with Tristan Thompson who was conceived by surrogacy and was born last August. Will she ever share equally adorable photos of True with her little brother? We will be attentive…