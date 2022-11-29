Khloe Kardashian shares adorable new photos of daughter True, 4, but fans are baffled by bizarre details in the background

KHLOE Kardashian has shared a series of cute photos of her daughter True, leaving fans baffled by a strange detail in the background.

Fans flocked to the comments to weigh in.

Khloe Kardashian shared sweet snaps of her daughter True that left fans buzzing about a weird detail[/caption]

The reality star appeared to have pillows of herself on a couch behind her daughter[/caption]

On Monday, Khloe, 38, took to her Instagram to share several photos of her daughter.

In the first photo, True, 4, poses in a Spice Girls T-shirt and black shorts.

She smiled at the camera and leaned slightly on a table behind her.

A second photo showed her striking a pose and drew more attention to the odd detail – an almost life-size plush version of the Good American founder and another pillow of his head.

One commenter wrote: “These are the iconic back pillows for me.”

Others zeroed in on True, writing, “Look how pretty and happy she is. You’re fine, mom.

Another commented: “Omg I can’t handle True’s kindness.”

Khloe has been showing off her kids — including her newborn son — lately.

BABY BOY

While celebrating Thanksgiving with her family, the Kardashian star shared a photo of her baby boy.

Momager Kris Jenner hosted an extravagant dinner party at her $12 million mansion complete with a large dining table, pasture table and donut bar.

As well as filling her home with an array of flowers and candles, the 67-year-old star also had personal portraits created for each guest and hung them on a wall behind the dining table.

Various family members showed off the framed photos on Instagram, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West – who filmed her for TikTok.

Fans were immediately interested, and one person in particular decided to share close-up images on a popular Kardashian Reddit page.

They captioned it: “best view of some of the portraits” and included a photo of Khloé’s portrait.

In the photo, the star looks regal in a silver off-the-shoulder dress and sports a traditional Victorian hairstyle.

The reality TV star shows off her extra long fingernails as she cradles her son, who is dressed in a white babygro.

Khloe’s baby boy, who was born via surrogate in July, has yet to be publicly named and she seems determined not to reveal his face properly just yet.

Fans commented on the portrait on the Reddit thread as one person claimed, “The hiding of Kylie and Khloe’s baby faces shows how everything they do is for the weight. They can’t even document their own babies privately…sad really.

Someone else pondered, “I wonder if the portraits were done so far in advance and that’s why the two new babies don’t have their own?” I know Khloe and Kylie don’t show photos of the babies, but they could have done portraits of them and not shared them with the public like they were.

A third person admitted: “Flip babies send me omg”, and a fourth added: “Honestly these paintings are so weird.”

PET FAMILY

Along with showing off her real kids, Khloe showed off her fur babies.

Earlier this month, Khloe filmed True holding her cat Gray Kitty sporting a piece from Kim’s Skims range.

In the clip, True is seen sporting her hair in a cute curly style, wearing a black tank top and gray pants while holding her cat.

The cat – Gray Kitty – is wearing what almost looks like a sweater vest, apparently designed by Skims, Kim’s fashion line.

True walks around holding the cat, who doesn’t look entirely thrilled with the whole thing.

Khloe captioned the post, “Lol I don’t know if Gray Kitty likes clothes yet. But it’s so comfortable and adorable.

Fans were baffled, but some were impressed[/caption]

Khloe showed off her kids — including her baby — more recently[/caption]

The star also showed off her cat, Gray Kitty[/caption]