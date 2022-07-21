Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic message amid surrogacy news

Kill, queen! Khloe Kardashian reminds its followers to never let someone dull your shine amid their recent personal ups and downs.

“👑Remember, the crown can rock sometimes but it never falls 👑,” the 38-year-old TV personality captioned a sexy vacation snap on Thursday, July 21.

The The Kardashians The star showed off her toned physique, killer bikini body and rocking abs while lounging on a boat in the ocean. She wore a black bathing suit and matching sunglasses as her hair flew in the wind.

The Good American co-founder’s cheeky photo and cryptic message came a week later We Weekly confirmed on July 13 that Kardashian was expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The post, which appears to imply that Kardashian hasn’t been knocked down, also came amid Thompson’s new romance with a mystery woman. “Khloé is doing her best to stay positive, but it’s been a bittersweet time for her,” a source exclusively shared. We Thursday, noting that Kardashian and Thompson found their surrogate while he cheated on her with Maralee Nichols.

The insider further explained, “She and Tristan got into this [surrogacy] trip to a time when they were still very much in a relationship and planning for a long-term future.

The California native was first linked to the 31-year-old NBA player in late 2016. They welcomed daughter True in April 2018, shortly after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian during her pregnancy. The duo stayed together but broke up in February 2019 after the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen kissing a family friend. Jordyn Woods.

We confirmed in August 2020 that Thompson and Kardashian are back together and talking about having another baby. “Khloé would love to give her daughter True a sibling because she’s at the perfect age,” an insider said at the time.

The relationship, however, ended for good at the end of 2021. In December, Thompson made headlines when Nichols sued him for child support, claiming she was the father of her newborn son. , Theo.

The Canada native confirmed paternity in January and publicly apologized to Kardashian for still dating her when he conceived Theo. News broke earlier this month that the exes were expecting a second child, but a source confirmed to We that “Khloé and Tristan are not back together.”

The reality star and athlete “have not spoken to each other since December outside of co-parenting matters,” the insider said, noting that the baby was “conceived by surrogate before it was revealed. to Khloé and the public that Tristan was going to have a baby with [Nichols] in December [2021].”

The keeping up with the Kardashians the alum’s rep commented on the surrogacy news on July 13, telling We in a statement, “Khloé is incredibly grateful to surrogate extraordinaire for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.

Earlier this week, Kardashian returned to social media, sharing a series of photos with her “best girl” True from their recent vacation. “I will forever support you my angel daughter,” she captioned the snaps on Wednesday, July 20.

Thompson, for his part, was spotted holding hands with a new wife in Greece on Saturday, July 16. “Tristan normally does his own thing and is there when it comes to True,” a source said exclusively. We Tuesday, July 19.

The Chicago Bulls player, who is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince, with his ex Jordan Craighas moved away from the Hulu personality family somewhat since fathering Nichols’ baby boy.

“Most of them have distanced themselves from him,” a second source said. Wenoting that the Kardashian sisters are “completely supportive” of her and the baby during this time.

