Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quote About Love Amid Tristan Drama

Is there still something? Khloe Kardashian posted a cryptic quote about love, apparently addressing how she feels about her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“You never stop loving. Once you love someone honestly, truly, you can never dislike them again,” Kardashian, 37, shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 23. “You only find someone who will love you more. At that time, your old love will not feel so strong, but it is a heart, it will never let you forget something that made you happy.

the The Kardashians The NBA star and player, 31, started dating in 2016. In April 2018, when Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True, Thompson was caught cheating on the Good founder American. A source said We Weekly at the time when the Khloe & Lamar alum was “shocked and beside herself” upon hearing the news.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The couple tried to weather the storm after Thompson’s cheating scandal and the birth of True, now 4. However, in February 2019, We confirmed the couple split after the basketball star cheated on Kardashian again – this time with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.

After more than a year of co-parenting, the couple rekindled their romance in 2020 and even started talking about having a second child. In June 2021, We confirmed they had quit again – just two months before the fitness trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy, claiming Thompson was the father. The Chicago Bulls player confirmed the rumors via Instagram in January.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you think. Once again, I am so sorry,” he wrote.

During a Tuesday, May 24 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the keeping up with the Kardashians The alum was asked if her ex-boyfriend tipped her off before news of her paternity scandal broke.

“I learned about it each time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part,” she said. “It’s all screwed up, but can there be some respect?”

However, Kardashian also said that while Thompson is “not a good partner” for her, he is “a good person.”

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him too, but no one can see them because they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and me,” did she say.

the The Kardashians executive producer Danielle King spoke exclusively with We earlier this month about capturing the moment Kardashian found out Thompson had fathered a child with another woman.

“Well, at that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning the news broke, we were rightfully there. We have that moment on camera,” King explained. “And I know sometimes it’s hard for the audience to understand like, ‘Oh, did they come back and capture that? But there are so many moments that we really captured just because we’re almost always there. There is almost always a camera running.

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

