Khloé Kardashian Shares Driving Tip After Impaired Driving Arrest

On October 6, fans of The Kardashians got a rare flashback to Khloé Kardashian’s 2007 DUI arrest as the reality star revealed previously unknown details about the incident, including the story behind her cute photo of ‘identify.

While trying out weed gummies with her mom Kris Jenner, the revenge body star reflected on the incident that happened more than a decade ago. She also ended her account with invaluable advice for fans on how to avoid a similar fate.

Khloé Kardashian shares a tip to avoid a drunk driving arrest

The episode saw the 39-year-old and her mother pop a weed candy in front of the cameras. Amid their daring little moment, Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but recall the one time she landed in jail for drunk driving after consuming a significant amount of alcohol. She immediately joked about this time in her life, promising to take responsibility for her mother if she was caught in possession of cannabis substances. According to her, the arrest would not have mattered anyway since she had already been in prison before. She later recounted the encounter in a confessional, letting fans know it was a bad move on her path, saying:

“I went to prison when I was 22. I went to jail for a DUI. Not smart. Don’t drink or drive.

After sharing her valuable advice, Khloé Kardashian responded to her mother’s comment that her photo from the 2008 incident was “really cute”. She revealed how she invested time to look good for the photo, thanks to her best friend Malika Haqq. According to the Good American founder, Malika did her hair, while focusing on her own makeup. The result was Khloé Kardashian’s infamous mugshot that made headlines.

Khloe has learned her lesson

Despite her fond memories of the DUI arrest, which saw her spend three hours in jail, Khloé Kardashian made it clear she has no intention of repeating. She shared with the cameras,

“I have never been in prison since. So I learned my lesson.

As fans may recall, Khloé Kardashian’s DUI arrest was a major topic during the first season of the family reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians. At the time, the TV personality told her family that she was not drunk when arrested and the test did not show a high percentage.

However, the justice system thought otherwise, as she nevertheless served time for her crimes. The court ordered the star to perform community service and take alcohol education classes. After failing to attend class for two consecutive weeks, the court sentenced Khloé to 30 days in jail.

Notably, after serving just three hours of her sentence at a facility in Lynwood, California, they let her out due to overcrowding. It seems that these three hours were enough to settle The Kardashians star on the right track, since she has since remained out of prison, having learned her lesson, which she now intends to pass on.