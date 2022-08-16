Khloe Kardashian shares photo of her 4-year-old daughter True’s overdone breakfast with golden fork and heart-shaped pancakes

KARDASHIAN’s daughter, True Thompson, lives a lavish life — even her breakfast is custom-made.

Khloe Kardashian fans got a glimpse into the daily life of her daughter, True, 4, via Khloe’s Instagram.

Khloe posted a photo of True’s meal on her story and it was out of this world.

Two of the plates were heart shaped and the bowl was star shaped.

True had blueberries, cut strawberries, orange slices, bacon, and heart-shaped pancakes for breakfast.

Of course, the adorable heart-shaped pancakes were covered in powdered sugar.

The spread was laid out on a white cloth with pink hearts as decoration.

The opulent meal was completed with the utensil, a golden spoon.

REAL LIFE

True’s meal is a small example of the luxury of her life with her famous mother Hulu.

Most recently, the four-year-old was photographed with a $1,625 blanket from Hermès on the family’s private plane while True uses an iPad.

Fans called the photo tone deaf, but Khloe has been repeatedly criticized for flaunting her wealth.

In a music video from KUWTK, fans were able to see True’s parking lot where all of her toy vehicles were stored.

For her fourth birthday, Khloe threw her daughter a cat-themed party complete with an inflatable slide, cat-themed desserts and real kittens.

KHLOE’S HOUSE

This photo isn’t the first time we’ve seen a bit of True’s eating habits.

When she was three, Khloe posted a video of herself eating in their new home.

The home is valued at $17 million and sits right next to Kris Jenner’s home in Calabasas.

The property includes a huge pool that True loves to swim in. She also spends time with her cousins, like 7-year-old Dream, in the pool.

Khloe showed off her new home on The Kardashians, but was immediately criticized for the lack of creativity and color in the design.

The side-by-side mansions are worth a total of $37 million.

An insider exclusively told the US Sun that Khole and Kris were “acting like house zillas” during the construction process.

