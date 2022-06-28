Khloe Kardashian shares photos of cuddly True Cat

A purring photo! Khloe KardashianGray Kitty’s feline companion has been part of the family since they brought her home – and now her daughter, True, is feeling the love.

“True and Gray Kitty 🐈‍⬛ swipe to see what pure happiness looks like,” the The Kardashians star, 37, captioned an Instagram carousel from Thursday June 9 of her 4-year-old daughter – who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson – and the kitten. In the snaps, True wore a pink tulle dress and sparkly shoes as she snuggled up to her cat. The kitten even matched True with her delicate pink collar.

True’s famous family members couldn’t help but rave over the cute photos on social media. “The cutest! My little girl,” Kim Kardashian replied in the Instagram comments, while Grandma Kris Jenner called her “precious” with a series of pink heart emojis.

The Good American co-founder and her baby girl – born in April 2018 – recently welcomed their kitty friend after settling into their new Hollywood Hills estate.

“This is her first pet besides her Nemo fish,” Khloé added via an Instagram comment, referring to the family’s pet fish. “She had been asking for Gray Kitty for a while and once we moved I promised her we would have a cat. She hasn’t let go since December lol. She is obsessed.

She noted: “Grey Kitty is so patient with True. He’s an adorable kitty.

True isn’t the only Gray Kitty fan. The Strong looks better naked The author, for her part, is also known for snuggling up to her precious pet, whether she’s lounging in bed or working out.

“My workout buddy,” Khloé said via Instagram Story in February, sharing a photo of the cat curled up next to her water bottle while at the gym.

Before Gray Kitty—and Nemo—joined keeping up with the Kardashians family of the alum, Khloé was a proud dog mother to Gabbana before the dog’s death in January 2018.

“My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was six months pregnant,” the former revenge body the host tweeted in August 2021. “Emotionally I wasn’t ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older, I figured I’d give her a dog when they settled into the new house.

She continued in her post, “I desperately miss my Goober it’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready. I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True loves cats and wants a cat.

True’s love for cats even served as the theme for her birthday party in April. In addition to the feline-inspired decorations, partygoers — including her Kardashian-Jenner cousins ​​— received plush kittens they could “adopt” and an assortment of Cat Squishmallows. The party was topped off with an actual petting zoo, where attendees could hold tiny kittens.

