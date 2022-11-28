Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian Shares True & Chicago Dancing Video: Watch – Hollywood Life

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

See the gallery

Kylie Jenner shows off her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip a day after the 2019 Met-Gala, Travis Scott was right behind them as they made their way to the private airport. : Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comGlobal Rights
Kanye West and his daughter North West were spotted sitting on the court during their basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The two were seen bonding between breaks in his game. October 21, 2022 Pictured: Kanye West and his daughter North West were spotted sitting courtside during his basketball game in Thousand Oaks, CA. The two were seen bonding between breaks from his game. Photo Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910307_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Fresh off of Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner steps out for lunch with her daughter Stormi in Beverly HillsPhoto: Kylie Jenner, Stormi WebsterBACKGRID USA OCTOBER 6, 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@ backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Customers - Images containing childrenPlease rasterize face before posting*
Image credit: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian don’t let the little things get by her! The Good American co-founder, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, November 28, to share a fun moment with her daughter True Thompson and niece Chicago West, both four. In the first photo, a barefoot True smiled adorably while shaking a The Spice Girls t-shirt and bike shorts. She accessorized with an ankle bracelet and several wrist bracelets and struck a few fun poses for the camera. In the background, a few Khloe-shaped pillows could be seen placed along a bench among teddy bears and throw pillows.

A third photo showed cousins ​​True and Chicago cuddled up against each other among comfy pillows. And a fourth slide was a short video clip of preschoolers swinging Pharrell Williams‘ click on “Happy”. Khloe could be heard laughing as the girls tried to show off with their lunges and jumped to the infectious beat. True wore her Spice Girls top and added a pair of black and white sneakers. Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestThe Chicago girl wore hot pink sweatpants, a simple t-shirt and pink combat boots. “Spice up your life,” Khloe captioned the lightweight collection.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian takes True to dance class in October 2021. (MEGA)

Many of Khloe’s 280 million subscribers took to the comments section to react to the funny video. “Omg I can’t handle True’s cuteness,” wrote one follower, while another gushed, “They’re just the cutest! Beautiful babies! Chi and True! “How are they [SIC] grow so fast? asks a third. “Khloe, look how pretty and happy she is. You are fine, mom,” a fourth commented.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian is seen taking Chicago West, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson to a karate class on June 1, 2022. (MEGA)

The adorable cousins ​​are quick friends too, and their day of dancing together is far from their first play date. The duo have been known to try on lipsticks while dressing up as princesses, attending karate lessons together, wearing side-by-side face paint, and even hosting various themed parties.

Fellow reality TV star Melissa Gorga also shared his thoughts on the sweet bonding time between the cousins. “These girls!” the The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote. “Always create special memories.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gal Gadot captivates coming out of the water in a swimsuit with openings

8 mins ago

Mauricio Pochettino discusses Lionel Messi’s future

10 mins ago

Jennifer Lawrence also wears UGG boots as walking shoes

19 mins ago

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button