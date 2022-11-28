Khloe Kardashian Shares True & Chicago Dancing Video: Watch – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian don’t let the little things get by her! The Good American co-founder, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, November 28, to share a fun moment with her daughter True Thompson and niece Chicago West, both four. In the first photo, a barefoot True smiled adorably while shaking a The Spice Girls t-shirt and bike shorts. She accessorized with an ankle bracelet and several wrist bracelets and struck a few fun poses for the camera. In the background, a few Khloe-shaped pillows could be seen placed along a bench among teddy bears and throw pillows.

A third photo showed cousins ​​True and Chicago cuddled up against each other among comfy pillows. And a fourth slide was a short video clip of preschoolers swinging Pharrell Williams‘ click on “Happy”. Khloe could be heard laughing as the girls tried to show off with their lunges and jumped to the infectious beat. True wore her Spice Girls top and added a pair of black and white sneakers. Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestThe Chicago girl wore hot pink sweatpants, a simple t-shirt and pink combat boots. “Spice up your life,” Khloe captioned the lightweight collection.

Many of Khloe’s 280 million subscribers took to the comments section to react to the funny video. “Omg I can’t handle True’s cuteness,” wrote one follower, while another gushed, “They’re just the cutest! Beautiful babies! Chi and True! “How are they [SIC] grow so fast? asks a third. “Khloe, look how pretty and happy she is. You are fine, mom,” a fourth commented.

The adorable cousins ​​are quick friends too, and their day of dancing together is far from their first play date. The duo have been known to try on lipsticks while dressing up as princesses, attending karate lessons together, wearing side-by-side face paint, and even hosting various themed parties.

Fellow reality TV star Melissa Gorga also shared his thoughts on the sweet bonding time between the cousins. “These girls!” the The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote. “Always create special memories.”