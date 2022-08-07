Khloe Kardashian shares true tribute after welcoming baby #2

True time! Two days after We Weekly confirmed that Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, she returned to social media to adore her daughter.

“My sweet and happy daughter 💕the Good American co-founder, 38, captioned a Sunday, Aug. 7, Instagram snap of True, 4, smiling in the kitchen. The toddler – who Kardashian shares with her ex Tristan Thompson – beamed as he sat in front of a large flower arrangement in the shape of a cat.

The The Kardashians the star’s social media upload quickly impressed her famous family as sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner everyone “liked” his shot.

The Strong looks better naked the author’s Sunday photo arrives two days later We Weekly confirmed that her second child had arrived. “The baby and the mother are very happy and healthy,” a source said. We Friday, August 5. “Khloé is so excited to expand her family.”

A month before, We confirmed that Khloé and the Canadian native, 31, are expecting their second child together via surrogate. (The NBA athlete also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and her son Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.)

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Hulu star said in a July statement. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.

The revenge body alum and Thompson — who split for good in December 2021 — were eager to expand their brood following True’s arrival in April 2018.

“True is getting older and I feel like now is the time to have another child,” Khloé told the Chicago Bulls basketball player during a February 2021 episode of keeping up with the Kardashians. “I’m going to need you. We need to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs. … I think I’m ready to go through the whole pregnancy again. This process can take time. I have no idea. I want to be ready.

Although Khloé has yet to announce her new bundle of joy’s nickname or share her first photo, a second insider said. We Friday that she was “focused on her children and is very happy right now.”

The new mother-of-two previously teased what it was like to choose a baby name during a January 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s the hardest [decision to make]“, said Khloé previously Ellen Degeneres before True was born. “I think if it’s a boy, I’ll go with it. [Tristan] Junior.”

