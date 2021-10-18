Khloe Kardashian shows curly hair for the first time after 20 years of forced straightening

Summer is coming and the stars feel freer to be authentic. Those who abandon their makeup, those who instead show their true hair texture. That’s what happened to the reality star Keeping up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, 37, who shared a selfie on Instagram while doing her usual workout, but this time with naturally curly hair.

“Very rarely do I leave my natural hair. I felt a little nice like that (please don’t spoil my feeling), ”she wrote Khloe Kardashian in the commentary addressing the haters to prevent negative comments about his choice to show a truer side of himself.

And in the Stories he added, “I’ve been doing hair straightening treatments for many years. From Brazilian blowout to more since I was a teenager. I quit for Covid. And to tell the truth I like my curls ».

And it’s not just her who likes them, favorable comments have flocked to her Instagram profile. Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan immediately rushed to support her. Kendall Jenner commenting, “I love your natural hair.” Kris Jenner instead wrote: «You are the most wonderful girl!». Khloe recently revealed that she has the same dilemma with her daughter, let her hair go curly or straighten it?

The reality star is certainly not the only one to be infected by natural beauty. Halley Berry, 55 today, recently revealed her long curly hair, sun-kissed face and delighted her 7 million Instagram fans with a natural shot.

«Love is in the hair…», wrote the star as a comment to the post and her famous friends immediately reacted to the photo by commenting on the splendor of her natural curls.

