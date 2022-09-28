Khloe Kardashian shows off a messy kitchen as daughter True, 4, and niece Dream, 5, bake Mickey Mouse cookies in new photos

KHLOE Kardashian offered a glimpse of her cooking while decorating Mickey Mouse cookies with her daughter True and niece Dream.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently opened up about the birth of her second child.

But Khloe, 38, continued to focus on her daughter True, four, on social media, sharing intimate photos from a cookie decorating party on Tuesday with her five-year-old niece Dream.

The reality star snapped a photo of her messy kitchen from upstairs as the little girls worked hard to decorate Mickey Mouse-shaped candies with icing and sprinkles.

She zoomed in for a close-up of her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter as the little girl made a white, red and black design on the surface of a cookie.

Khloe also got a closer shot of True and added chocolate frosting and pink sprinkles to her own treat.

The two girls were smiling brightly in another photo as they held large spoons covered in colorful icing.

The TV personality shared a look at the final product, a plate full of frosting-covered cookies, sprinkles, edible letters, candies and even googly eyes.

Although Khloe announced the birth of her son on a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, she has yet to introduce him via social media.

Instead, the Good American founder focused on her daughter True and her milestones.

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

Last week, the mother-of-two celebrated her firstborn’s first day of kindergarten with lavish decorations at her Calabasas mansion.

But fans weren’t impressed as they slammed Khloe for her over the top and non-environmentally conscious decision.

The blonde reposted a video of a company that makes balloons and other photo backdrops and more.

The clip showed a wall of what appeared to be crayons with balloons sticking out of them.

The words “First Day of School” were written in letter balloons and there were crayons and other decorations that featured phrases like ‘Pre-K’.

The Good American founder added the caption, “Still not okay with True being in school. The balloons made things easier.

On the decorators’ Instagram, fans shared their reactions to the decor.

Many commented on how “beautiful” and “cute” it was.

FAN CLEARANCE

Some, however, seemed to take issue with the decorations.

“I’m sure the ridiculous amount of balloons they constantly use can’t be good for the environment. But hey, Instagram looks good,” wrote one reviewer.

The brand that designed the backdrop chimed in, assuring fans it was more Earth-aware than it seemed.

“They are put to good use, when popped we use them as stuffing for dog beds, but these balloons are also biodegradable,” they claimed.

BABY BOY

Months after fans learned Khloe was having a second baby with her cheating ex, she shared the first glimpse of her son.

Last week on The Kardashians, the fashion mogul opened up about her decision to welcome another child with Tristan Thompson,

She revealed that they opted for an embryo transfer with a surrogate days before news of her cheating with Maralee Nichols went public.

In a confessional, Khloe became emotional saying, “There’s something I need to talk about. That day, when you were filming with Kim about Tristan and found out that Tristan was having a baby with someone else, there was just something I wasn’t ready to talk about.

The mother-of-two went on to say, “I don’t even want to cry but Tristan and I — I don’t even know if I mean Tristan and I — I have another baby,” Khloe said in tears. .”

