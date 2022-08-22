Khloe Kardashian shows off a slim figure in jeans with a large waist gap as the denim struggles to fit snugly on her petite waist

KHLOE Kardashian showed off her shrunken figure in a pair of denim jeans that hung loosely over her body amid concerns over her weight loss.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been showing off her intense workouts and results for the past few months.

On Monday, Khloe, 38, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video promoting a migraine medication.

In the ad, she leaned forward slightly, giving the camera a kiss.

As she bent over, a significant waist gap could be seen in her jeans, suggesting they were too loose on her slim waist.

The reality TV star’s arms looked toned and slim in the ad.

Khloe’s weight has been a concern among fans.

She recently lost a lot of weight and showed off her petite figure online and in public.

Recently, she showed off another pair of ill-fitting denim shorts in an ad for her brand, Good American.

The mum-of-two has been adamant through her body talk that she’s been striving to lose weight in a healthy way.

The Kardashians star posed in a pair of denim cut-off jeans, which sag at the waist.

They also seemed loose around her buttocks.

Khloe paired the pants with a cropped white tank top and wore her hair in tight ringlets.

Her weight loss started raising red flags earlier this year amid a cheating scandal with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The athlete revealed in January that he had secretly fathered a son with his mistress Maralee Nichols.

He confirmed the news amid much speculation, apologizing to Khloe.

Along with talking about Khloe’s weight, fans speculated that she secretly went under the knife.

SECRET SURGERY?

A recent photo of the star sparked rumors that she quietly went under the knife.

Noting her extremely defined jawline, fans flocked to Reddit to weigh in.

Many fans were convinced that the KUWTK star had secretly done more work and was trying to keep it a secret.

One Reddit user wrote on the forum, “I can’t accept that they just do these things like nothing happened and then act like nothing happened to their face. »

Another user called the look “unnatural”: “So this procedure is called jawline shaving? I recently saw a similar jawline on someone in real life and it looked so weird, so unnatural. »

Many Reddit users claimed that Khloe followed in Kim’s footsteps: “I took a picture of Kimberly with her for the surgeons. »

Someone else said, “She followed Kim, I did a jawline filler and it looks like this, the fact that they are denying it is just insane. »

Khloe previously confessed that she had her nose done, but maintained that it was the only surgery she had undergone.

Fans aren’t convinced, noting how different she looks from day to day.

The star did not address the chatter.

