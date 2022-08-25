Khloe Kardashian shows off a slim waist and major cleavage as she pushes her breasts together in a plunging denim bodysuit

KHLOE Kardashian showed off her curves and cleavage, sharing a sexy snap from her Instagram Stories video.

Fans have been buzzing about the Kardashians star’s figure lately amid a major weight loss.

Khloe, 38, took to her Instagram Stories to promote a piece from her Good American line.

She wore a long-sleeved denim bodysuit with a plunging neckline that brought her cleavage front and center.

The reality star moved her hands over her body, accentuating her curves.

Khloe had no pants in the snap, showing off her hips.

She then shared another denim look, showing off a pair of jeans with lace-up detailing on the legs.

The pants were hanging down at her waist, which has been getting smaller and smaller lately.

She paired the jeans with a cropped denim jacket, fully buttoned except for the part covering her breasts.

The mother-of-two puckered her full lips at the camera as she posed.

The fashion mogul has been wearing more and more denim from her range lately, with fans taking note of the fit.

Khloe recently posed in a pair of baggy denim jeans that hung down her body.

The post came amid concerns over his weight and photos and videos of his intense workouts.

She wore the pants in a video promoting a migraine medication.

In the ad, Khloe leaned forward slightly, giving the camera a kiss.

As she bent over, a significant waist gap could be seen in her jeans.

The Hulu star’s arms also looked toned and slim in the clip.

Her weight has been a hot topic among fans lately.

She lost a lot of weight and showed off her petite figure online and in public.

Around the same time, she showed off another pair of baggy jeans, this time in shorts in a Good American ad.

She was adamant through the chatter about her body that she lost weight in a healthy way.

DENIM SHORTS

The star posed in a pair of denim cut-off jeans, which fell at the waist.

They also seemed loose around her buttocks.

Khloe paired the pants with a cropped white tank top and wore her hair in tight ringlets.

Her weight loss started raising red flags earlier this year amid a cheating scandal with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The basketball player revealed in January that he secretly fathered a child with his mistress Maralee Nichols.

He later confirmed the news amid much speculation, apologizing to Khloe.

Along with talking about Khloe’s weight, fans in online forums speculated that she secretly went under the knife.

Many fans were convinced that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had been secretly doing more work and was trying to keep it a secret.

