Khloe Kardashian shows off daughter True, 4, with $1,600 blanket on jet as ‘deaf’ family are torn over flaunting their wealth

KHLOE Kardashian almost burst with mum pride as she gushed over ‘little lady’ True sitting in a private jet.

The KUWTK star, 38, shares her adorable four-year-old daughter with cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and her family were recently branded ‘deaf’ for continuing to use their private jets amid the climate crisis.

The Good American founder even added an extra touch of luxury to True’s flight, placing a designer Hermès throw on the back of her seat.

The popular merino wool and cashmere item – seen in many celebrity homes, including that of True’s older cousin, Penelope – retails for $1,625.

True perched in front of the cozy object as she prepared for takeoff, slipping into a bag of crisps.

Proud mom Khloe captioned the snap: “My little lady ♥️”

Many fans couldn’t believe the youngster’s changing looks, with one posting, “OMFG Khloe, she’s really big now 😩💅. »

Another gushed: “Gorgeous girl,” as a third said, “Cuteness is beyond. »

Yet others called out Khloe’s decision to use a private jet, as one sarcastically wrote, “Did you fly for more than two minutes or are you still going to kill the planet for funsies . »

Another joked, “Go 10 mins down the street lol,” as a third said, “Love your carbon footprint hunzz. »

Another commented: “Hermès and ruffled chips, what more could a girl want? Queen. »

Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kylie Jenner, 24, have both been criticized recently for being ‘out of touch’ as ​​they continue to spend wildly and flaunt their wealth.

Kim has come under fire for taking a few minutes flight on her expensive private jet.

On Tuesday, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share a meme about rising gas prices.

It reads: “Due to rising gas prices, a man suspended from the passenger side of his best friend’s ride is no longer a scrub, he’s a man who makes smart financial decisions. . »

Kim added a laughing crying emoji to her post.

Fans aren’t amused though, with many slamming her on the crack on Reddit.

One commenter joked, “Girl you don’t think about gas prices.. you think about jet fuel prices. »

Another reviewer wrote: “The irony of this coming from a supposed billionaire flaunting his wealth and money and constantly fueling a private jet…it’s just not genuine.” »

A third wrote: “It gives that climate change is real. »

Someone else added: “Ummmmmmmm……….. is she trying to be relatable? »

A fifth reviewer complained, “Kimberly, your family takes jets for 30 minutes in the car, your a** doesn’t care or know the gas prices. »

The Kardashians have fallen victim to their private jet use in recent weeks.

In April, Kim faced backlash for choosing to take a 17-minute flight on her private jet – just 35 miles away.

Sister Kylie has also come under fire for flaunting her wealth and ignoring climate issues after posting a picture of herself posing in front of private planes.

The drama began after she shared a black and white photo of herself and Travis Scott, 31, posing together.

The couple appeared to be kissing in the photo, standing in front of not only two private jets, but also an expensive car.

