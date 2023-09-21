Khloe Kardashian shows off her cleft after having a melanoma tumor removed from her cheek. news from mexico

Khloe Kardashian who was diagnosed melanomaKardashian shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, showing a close-up of her cheeks.

“For those who don’t know, I had a skin cancer scare,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram Story on September 19. “My angel @garthmd is the one I trusted to remove the tumor. Dr. Fisher left this world, wonderful!”

Celebrity shares before and after photos removal of your tumor on the cheek, and also mentioned that the indentation that was left as a result was now being filled with cosmetic injections.

The famous woman shared part of the procedure to remove a tumor on her cheek. Photo: Instagram

encourage your followers

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is one of the three main types of skin cancer. For its part, the Mayo Clinic indicates that exact reason Not all melanomas clear up, but exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight or from lamps and tanning beds increases the risk of developing melanoma.

Similarly, the reality show star encouraged her followers to get frequent skin cancer tests while talking about her own experience She thought her melanoma was a pimple. For about a year, and when she was diagnosed, the news became a cause for concern for her family.

According to the National Library of Medicine, if an area of ​​skin does not look normal, you may need to Proof To find out if it is cancer. Similarly, Kardashian stressed the importance of early detection of skin cancer and proper care.