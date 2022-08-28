Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian shows off her daughter True’s playroom interior with pink trucks, fake cupcakes and a kitten in a $17million home

KHLOE Kardashian took fans to her daughter True’s playroom at her $17million mansion.

The reality star showed off her oldest child’s collection of pink toy trucks and fake cupcakes, as well as her adorable gray-haired kitten.

5

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Khloe, 38, gave her followers a rare glimpse into her four-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

In the brief clip, fans could make out an assortment of toys, including a doll vanity, a pink truck, and a tray of fake cupcakes.

But True’s short-haired gray kitten, named Gray Kitty, stole the show as Khloe zoomed in on the video to show off the cat’s adorable whiskers and pink collar.

Khloe told her followers that she and her daughter were already up at 5 a.m. on Sunday to play.

“Hardcore,” the busy mother of two commented.

Although the Good American founder likes to keep her daughter’s privacy online, this isn’t the first time she’s shown fans the toddler’s bedroom.

In December, Khloe filmed True dancing around her massive bedroom, which at the time featured a pink fiber optic Christmas tree.

As the mother turned the camera, fans could see True’s bathroom, including a spacious tub and a step up to her sink.

True is Khloe’s first child with ex Tristan Thompson, 31.

Although the couple have now separated, Khloe welcomed their second baby, a boy, on August 5.

The child, whose name is unknown, was born via surrogate, and fans were kept in the dark about the arrival until a month before her due date.

NATURAL CHILD

The revelation that Khloe and Tristan had another child came as a shock following the NBA star’s child-in-love scandal that came to light in December last year.

It turned out Tristan had been unfaithful to Khloe with fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31, and fathered a son as a result of their affair.

Maralee and Tristan’s baby, named Theo, was born in December, but she claims the cheating dad has yet to meet their son.

Khloe, meanwhile, has yet to share any photos or information about her new baby.

A rep for Khloe told Page Six, “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family. »

5

5

5

