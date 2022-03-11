Khloé Kardashian shows off her figure in pink leggings while stretching at the gym

Khloe Kardashian has a great discipline to go to the gym daily, and now, through his stories of Instagram He shared two videos in which he showed the progress of his exercises. She showed off her figure in a pink top and leggings set, doing pre-workout stretches and showing off her mini waist.

A few days ago the socialite 37 years old (and co-founder of the company Good American) posed for some photographs wearing a tight chocolate-colored latex onesie, with which she showed her drastic weight loss; the message she wrote with her post it was “slippery when wet”.

On April 14 it will premiere on the streaming network Hulu the new reality show of Khloé and her family, entitled “The Kardashians” and in which he will talk about his stormy relationship with tristan thompson. Both she and her mother Chris Jenner and her sisters Kim and Kourtney appear with a total look black on the cover of the latest issue of the magazine Variety.

You may also like:

-Khloé Kardashian ensures that she and her sisters deserve the salary they are paid for their new reality show

-Martha Stewart is amazed with the beautiful mansions of Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner